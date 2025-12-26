14:18
Two-time Russian wrestling champion Malik Shavaev to represent Kyrgyzstan

Two-time Russian wrestling champion Malik Shavaev will now represent Kyrgyzstan.The President of the Russian Wrestling Federation, Mikhail Mamiashvili, announced.

According to media reports, Shavaev has changed his sporting nationality and has already become the champion of Kyrgyzstan in the under-86 kg weight category.

«We will receive compensation for him. He is not a national team leader; this is standard practice,» Mamiashvili said.

When asked about the amount of compensation, he added: «We would like it to be higher.»

On December 24, Malik Shavaev won the Championship of Kyrgyzstan, defeating national team leader Muhammad Abdullaev in the under-86 kg final.

Shavaev is a two-time Russian champion (2021, 2022) in the under-79 kg category and the winner of the 2024 BRICS Games.
