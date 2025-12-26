Freestyle wrestling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced

Freestyle Wrestling Championship of Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

The national championship is the main stage in the formation of the national team and the selection of wrestlers to prepare for international competitions.

The winners are Bekzat Almaz uulu (up to 61 kilograms), Zalkarbek Tabaldiev (up to 70 kilograms), Uluk Asilbekov (up to 79 kilograms), Yakov Chaplin (up to 92 kilograms), Arslanbek Turdubekov (up to 125 kilograms), Abdymalik Karachov (up to 57 kilograms), Bilol Sharip uulu (up to 65 kilograms), Orozobek Toktomambetov (up to 74 kilograms), Malik Shavaev (up to 86 kilograms), and Kanybek Abdulkhairov (up to 97 kilograms).

The Greco-Roman champions of the country were announced earlier.