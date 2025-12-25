Parliament approves candidacy of new Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan

Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh considered the appointment of Gulzat Isamatova as Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan.

Members of Parliament asked the acting minister a number of questions and then supported her candidacy. 77 deputies voted for, and one vote was against.

It was previously reported that Gulzat Isamatova served as Vice Rector for International Relations and Investments at Bishkek State University named after Kusein Karasaev. President Sadyr Japarov appointed her Acting Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation on December 24.

The previous minister, Baktiyar Orozov, was dismissed due to an ethical violation. The intoxicated official was stopped by traffic police officers in the village of Koi-Tash.