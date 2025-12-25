19:26
USD 87.45
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.11
English

Parliament approves candidacy of new Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan

Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh considered the appointment of Gulzat Isamatova as Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan.

Members of Parliament asked the acting minister a number of questions and then supported her candidacy. 77 deputies voted for, and one vote was against.

It was previously reported that Gulzat Isamatova served as Vice Rector for International Relations and Investments at Bishkek State University named after Kusein Karasaev. President Sadyr Japarov appointed her Acting Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation on December 24.

The previous minister, Baktiyar Orozov, was dismissed due to an ethical violation. The intoxicated official was stopped by traffic police officers in the village of Koi-Tash.
link: https://24.kg/english/356099/
views: 160
Print
Related
Gulzat Isamatova appointed Acting Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Affairs Department
Shukur azhy Ismailov appointed Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
Personnel changes take place in Parliament's office
Samat Isabekov appointed Director of EEC Customs Infrastructure Department
Nurgazy Kokcholokov appointed Vice President of Volleyball Federation
Azamat Dzhaparov appointed Director of Kyzmat state institution
Almazbek Kasymaliev appointed Deputy Director General of NTRK
New prosecutor appointed in Manas city
Tynchtyk Subankulov appointed head of SCNS Department for Jalal-Abad region
Popular
11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain 11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24 KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
25 December, Thursday
18:13
Bishkek’s infrastructure seriously lags behind residents’ needs Bishkek’s infrastructure seriously lags behind resident...
18:03
Parliament approves candidacy of new Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan
17:55
New building for SCNS Alpha special forces unit opened in Bishkek
17:45
Transport Ministry completes construction of road to remote Zardaly village
17:37
Kyrgyzstan’s Labor Ministry clarifies policy on attracting foreign labor