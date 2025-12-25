President: Those who steal from the state or give bribes will go to prison

The People’s Kurultai has been opened today, December 25, in Bishkek at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall. It is attended by approximately 700 delegates from across the country. President Sadyr Japarov addressed the participants.

In his address, the head of state stated that Kyrgyzstan is waging an uncompromising fight against corruption and organized crime.

«Kyrgyzstan is becoming a strong state that is actively fighting corruption and organized crime. If you steal, you go to prison; if you give or take a bribe, you go to prison. Corruption is a parasite that drags the state down,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

The President noted that equality before the law and the strict suppression of corrupt practices remain priorities of state policy.

Speaking about the People’s Kurultai, Sadyr Japarov emphasized that it occupies a special place in the country’s political system and is the foundation of democracy.

«This is a bridge between the people and the government. We listen to the voice of the people as we build the new Kyrgyz Republic,» the head of state concluded.