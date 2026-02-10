Book about President Sadyr Japarov presented in Moscow

On February 6, 2026, a presentation of the book President Sadyr Japarov: Creator of a New Kyrgyzstan, published by the Moscow-based Eksmo Publishing House, was held at the Embassy in Moscow. The author is a prominent political and public figure, diplomat, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic, Zhumagul Saadanbekov. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the event was attended by employees of government agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation, employees of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the CIS Executive Committee, and leaders and activists of Kyrgyz diaspora organizations.

Opening the event, Kubanychbek Bokontaev noted that the book reveals the political portrait of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and truthfully describes how one person—a true leader endowed with profound wisdom, strong will, and embracing the enormous scale of responsibility—can change the development paradigm of an entire state, directing it toward qualitative transformation and progressive reform.

In this context, Ambassador Bokontaev also briefly outlined all the achievements and positive changes that have occurred in the socio-political, socio-economic, and foreign policy spheres of the Kyrgyz Republic during the years of the head of state’s skillful and effective leadership.

In their speeches, the presentation participants also expressed deep satisfaction with the tireless work of the Kyrgyz Republic’s leadership, led by the President, aimed at strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s political and economic position, achieving stability and security in the country, and improving the well-being of its population. They also particularly noted the relevance and timeliness of publishing a book about the leader of Kyrgyzstan in the context of its historical significance.