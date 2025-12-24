11:57
Former police officer suspected of killing his wife detained

A former police officer is suspected of killing his wife. U.B., who previously served in the Traffic Safety Department of Bishkek, has been detained.

According to the press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs, the crime occurred on December 23. Preliminary information indicates that the couple finalized their divorce on that day. The woman was at work when her former husband met her near the office and forced her into a car, after which he took her to an unknown location. A relative of the woman reported the incident to the police.

An «Intercept» plan was declared in the city.

Law enforcement agencies later established that the man shot his former wife. The suspect was detained. The crime took place in an apartment located at the intersection of Bokonbaev and Ibraimov streets.

December 23 was the victim’s birthday — she turned 47. She had two children.

The investigative task force of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district determined that following the divorce proceedings, a quarrel broke out between the former spouses — U.B., 48, and U.Zh., 47 — during which U.B. fired a shot from an MR-79 traumatic pistol. The woman died from her injuries.

The incident was registered under Article 122 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A criminal case has been opened, and the investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/355773/
views: 162
