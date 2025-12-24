11:57
Domestic air travel prices in Kyrgyzstan set at below-market levels

In accordance with Sadyr Japarov’s directive, air travel prices on domestic regional routes for 2026 have been set at below-market levels. The president’s press secretary, Askat Alagozov, posted on social media.

According to him, the price difference will be covered by the Stabilization Fund.

«Ticket prices for flights to certain regions will no longer increase sharply in the final hours before departure.

As part of the development strategy of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC and Asman Airlines, aimed at increasing citizen mobility, strengthening regional ties, and creating a level playing field for transport infrastructure across the country, a large-scale program is being implemented.

This initiative is purely social in nature and is being implemented in the interests of the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement reads.

This is aimed at improving regional transport accessibility, supporting domestic tourism, developing small and medium-sized businesses in the regions, and creating comfortable conditions for residents of the country.

Flights to Naryn, Talas, and Kazarman were previously operated once a week. Starting January 4, 2026, flights to these destinations will be twice a week.
