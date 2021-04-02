18:55
President takes situation with flights to Russia under personal control

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov posted on his Telegram channel that he took the situation with the number of regular flights to Russia and price of air tickets under his personal control.

According to him, the problem is complex. «Everything depends not only on us, but we are making every effort to get out of this situation. I know how important this is for our citizens, working in Russia, who cannot find a way to travel abroad. We do our best to prevent our compatriots from traveling abroad in search of work. Mortgage plans are being developed. We have sincere intentions to provide citizens, who do not have housing, with their own roof over their heads. We will definitely achieve this,» Sadyr Japarov wrote.

He added that the state is trying to increase the number of flights, reduce the cost of air tickets and resume rail service. But solution to these issues depends on Kazakhstan and Russia.

«The government of Kazakhstan agreed to resume transit today. We are waiting for a response from Russia. Do not believe provocateurs who say that the Kyrgyz authorities are against increasing the number of flights to Russia. On the contrary, we have long been asking Russia to increase the number of charter flights. The problem is not with us. All problems, of course, are also related to coronavirus,» the head of state said.

Earlier it was reported that a check is conducted on the fact of unjustified overpricing of air tickets to Russia.
