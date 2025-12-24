13:32
Domestic air travel: Why prices for flights to Osh and Manas not reduced

Prices for air transportation on domestic regional routes for 2026 have been set below market levels. International Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC explained why the cost of flights to Osh and Manas cities has not been reduced.

According to the company’s press service, flights to these destinations are currently among the most popular on the domestic air travel market. Passenger traffic on these routes is consistently high, and demand significantly exceeds the capacity of a single carrier.

Therefore, subsidizing fares on these routes is not feasible.

Price reductions by one carrier will inevitably impact the market as a whole and place other airlines at a disadvantage they cannot compensate for.

«In addition, Asman Airlines does not have sufficient resources to serve the entire passenger traffic on these routes in full. That is why it is important to maintain a competitive environment and provide opportunities for other carriers to operate, ensuring the stability of transportation and the availability of air travel for passengers,» the company emphasized.

As for other routes, they are not currently in high demand and need more active development.
