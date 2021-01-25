13:45
Financial Police check overpricing of air tickets to Russia

Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan are checking the fact of unreasonable overpricing of air tickets to Russia. Press service of the state agency reported.

Employees of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes (Financial Police) made a test purchase of Bishkek — Moscow air ticket at one of the air ticket offices for 67,800 soms, where the fact of an artificial increase in the cost of the flight by the tour operator was established.

«The tour operator, taking advantage of the high demand, cashed in on the cost of air tickets. The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings are underway,» the Financial Police said.

The state service does not specify which of the tour operators artificially inflates the cost of air tickets. However, the screenshot shows that the ticket was sold by Kochevnik travel agency.

The cost of flight from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities has increased significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the requirements of the Russian side, Kyrgyzstanis must have a negative PCR test for coronavirus, conducted not earlier than three days (72 hours) before arrival.

In addition, Aeroflot, S7 and Ural Airlines operate charter flights for citizens of the Russian Federation, as well as for Kyrgyzstanis, on several grounds.
