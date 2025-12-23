Toktogul and Kievskaya Streets to become one-way again in Bishkek

One-way traffic will be reintroduced on Toktogul and Kievskaya streets in Bishkek in the coming days following the reopening of Chui Avenue. The changes will apply to the section from Ibraimov Street to Erkindik Boulevard, the press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

To implement the changes, the municipal enterprise Bishkekasphaltservice will install all necessary road signs.

The Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development of the City Hall urges residents and visitors to take the changes with understanding, to be careful on the roads, and strictly comply with traffic rules.