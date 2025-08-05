10:55
Major street renaming planned in Bishkek: What, where and when

The Bishkek City Hall proposes a 20-year moratorium on the renaming of streets and other geographic objects. The draft resolution has been submitted for review by the Bishkek City Council, and if approved, the ban will take effect on January 1, 2026.

The initiative aims to eliminate duplicated and fragmented street names, a problem that has become more noticeable since the recent expansion of the city’s boundaries.

As part of the administrative-territorial reform, several suburban aiyl aimaks (rural districts) and residential areas were incorporated into Bishkek. As a result, the city now has streets with identical names, and in some cases, a single street may have multiple names along its length.

To resolve this, the municipality proposes that streets be assigned a single name from beginning to end. For example: part of Kurmanjan Datka Street will not no longer be called 7 April Street. Or the Southern Highway, which currently has three parts — Zhaiyl Baatyr Street, Masaliyev Avenue and Tokombayev Avenue, will be called Zhaiyl Baatyr Avenue from beginning to end.

It is proposed to rename Leo Tolstoy and Puteprovodnaya Streets to Shabdan Baatyr Street, Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue will not be divided from Manas Avenue.

Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard and its extension in the form of Mahatma Gandhi Street will be renamed to Imanaly Aidarbekov Street, and Selektsionnaya and Muromskaya Streets — to Mahatma Gandhi Street.

Instead of Gorky and Ankara Streets, there will be one name — Ankara Street.

It is noted that the current legislation does not allow the presence of identical names of streets within the same administrative-territorial unit.

Implementation of the initiative will require additional funds from the local budget, which are planned to be taken into account in subsequent changes to the city budget.
