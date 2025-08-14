19:27
USD 87.38
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.10
English

Sections of Shabdan Baatyr and Frunze Streets to be closed on August 16-22

The northern part of the intersection of Shabdan Baatyr and Kurmanjan Datka Streets will be closed to traffic in Bishkek from August 16 to August 18. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

In addition, Frunze Street will be closed at the intersection with Suyumbaev Street from August 16 to August 22. Scheduled repair work is being carried out on this section to replace heating network pipes — from T. Aitmatov Street to K. Tynystanov Street — with a length of 1.6 kilometers.

Bishkek City Hall and Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise ask residents and guests of the capital to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and, if possible, plan their travel routes in advance or use public transport.
link: https://24.kg/english/339673/
views: 159
Print
Related
Major street renaming planned in Bishkek: What, where and when
Gogol Street in Bishkek to be temporarily made two-way
Several Bishkek streets to be closed on September 10 during football match
Some Bishkek streets to be closed for traffic due to football match
Some Bishkek streets to be closed for traffic on May 9
Three new roads connecting northern and southern parts to appear in Bishkek
Two more streets in Bishkek to be made one-way
Two more streets in Bishkek to become one-way
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be made one-way
Over 230 streets in Bishkek have no names
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
14 August, Thursday
19:05
Chyngyz Toktobekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul Chyngyz Toktobekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzst...
18:59
"Salam, asker!" - Mikhail Mishustin greets honor guard in Cholpon-Ata
18:11
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus arrive in Kyrgyzstan
17:47
Sections of Shabdan Baatyr and Frunze Streets to be closed on August 16-22
17:30
World Bank: Kyrgyzstan to become high-income country in 70 years