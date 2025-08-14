Sections of Shabdan Baatyr and Frunze Streets to be closed on August 16-22

The northern part of the intersection of Shabdan Baatyr and Kurmanjan Datka Streets will be closed to traffic in Bishkek from August 16 to August 18. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

In addition, Frunze Street will be closed at the intersection with Suyumbaev Street from August 16 to August 22. Scheduled repair work is being carried out on this section to replace heating network pipes — from T. Aitmatov Street to K. Tynystanov Street — with a length of 1.6 kilometers.

Bishkek City Hall and Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise ask residents and guests of the capital to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and, if possible, plan their travel routes in advance or use public transport.