16:24
Sections of 2 streets in Bishkek to temporarily become two-way

Starting August 22, sections of Kievskaya and Toktogul streets in Bishkek will be temporarily made two-way. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Two-way traffic will be introduced on Kievskaya Street between Erkindik Boulevard and Abdrakhmanov Street, and on Toktogul Street between Erkindik Boulevard and Ibraimov Street.

The decision was made to ease traffic congestion caused by the closure of Chui Avenue and Frunze Street. In addition, no-parking signs will be installed along both sides of the designated sections.

City authorities urge residents and guests of the capital to refrain from parking on these sections. Vehicles parked in violation of the rules will be towed.
