Several Bishkek streets to be closed on September 10 during football match

The Department of Patrol Police Service told 24.kg news agency that several streets in Bishkek will be closed on September 10 during the football match at Dolon Omurzakov stadium.

In particular, the following streets will be closed:

Frunze Street from Manas Avenue to Panfilov Street;

Togolok Moldo Street from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street.

The streets will be closed to traffic from 6 p.m.

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan will play with the team of Uzbekistan as part of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.