Transit through Uzbekistan: Kyrgyz MFA requests abolition of insurance payment

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic is holding negotiations on abolition by Uzbekistan of requirements for citizens of Kyrgyzstan transiting through the country to pay for vehicle insurance and window tint fees. Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Responding to lawmakers’ questions, he noted that the issue is currently at the stage of resolution.

«When traveling in transit through Uzbekistan to get from one part of Kyrgyzstan to another—mainly in the south of the country—there is a problem: our drivers are asked to purchase insurance and pay for window tinting, if present. We do not impose such requirements on our side. Perhaps, we should ask our neighbors to remove this requirement?» MP Dastan Bekeshev asked.

According to Almaz Imangaziev, this request has already been conveyed to the Uzbek side, who are currently conducting internal procedures.

«If the Uzbek side does not cancel the tariffs in the near future, Kyrgyzstan will apply the same tariffs to citizens of Uzbekistan,» he said.