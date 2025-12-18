11:26
Kyrgyzstan is among world’s top 5 fastest-growing economies — Temir Sariev

Kyrgyzstan is among the world’s top 5 fastest-growing economies. Temir Sariev, Head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, while speaking at a roundtable discussion on the challenges and prospects of the country’s construction sector.

According to him, GDP growth in the construction industry currently stands at 127 percent, and active efforts are underway in the republic to revive the national economy.

«Over the past four years, the pace of economic growth allows us to say that we are on a positive trajectory. Based on the results of 11 months, GDP growth amounted to 10.2 percent. This is the highest growth rate,» Temir Sariev added.
