Akylman Presidential Lyceum to hold competitive selection for new academic year

Akylman Presidential Lyceum announces a competitive selection among students for the 2025/26 academic year. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to it, sixth-grade students with citizenship of Kyrgyzstan, top students and excellent students can take part in the selection.

The competition consists of three stages: the first two will be held in the form of online testing on the website test.akylman.edu.kg, the third — offline testing at the local level in each region. In the first two rounds, the test will be in mathematics, logic, Kyrgyz and Russian languages, as well as history; in the third — in mathematics, logic, Kyrgyz and English.

To participate in the online testing, it is necessary to register on the website test.akylman.edu.kg, registration will take place from April 1 to April 14, 2025.

Based on the results of the tests, 72 best students will be enrolled in the seventh grade of the lyceum.

The family and social status of the student is not taken into account when admitting, so everyone has the opportunity to take part in the competition.

Those admitted to Akylman Lyceum are 100 percent provided by the state. Education is conducted in Kyrgyz and English, there are no Russian-language classes.

Akylman Presidential Lyceum was established in the summer of 2023. The main goal is to develop the intellectual, scientific and creative potential of students. The institution is financed by the President’s Fund, and it reports directly to the head of state.

Last week, the Parliament approved a bill providing for privileges for lyceum graduates. They will be included in the reserve of personnel for the state civil and municipal service without competition.
