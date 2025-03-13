Parliament approves privileges for graduates of Akylman Lyceum

Deputies approved the bill initiated by the President in the third reading at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov proposed to enroll graduates of Akylman Presidential Lyceum and foreign higher education institutions, who received their education under the international scholarship of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic El Umutu, in the reserve of personnel of the state civil and municipal service without competition.

It is also proposed to amend the Law «On Education», according to which graduates of Akylman Lyceum will be able to enter higher education institutions regardless of the results of the Nationwide Testing. In addition, it is proposed to give them the right to choose an educational organization and form of education at the expense of a state grant both in the Kyrgyz Republic and in foreign countries.

Akylman Presidential Lyceum was opened in the summer of 2023. The main goal is to develop the intellectual, scientific and creative potential of students. Creation of the necessary conditions for supporting and stimulating especially gifted children is one of the most important areas of state policy in the field of education. Akylman Lyceum is financed by the Presidential Fund, and it reports directly to the head of state.

Sadyr Japarov established the El Umutu presidential scholarship on May 10, 2022 for young Kyrgyzstanis who have entered master’s and doctoral programs at foreign universities. The program provides financial support, the amount of which can reach $50,000, to young Kyrgyzstanis who have entered one of the 100 leading universities in the world. At least 13 people received El Umutu scholarship in 2023.