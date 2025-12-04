Kyrgyzstan–Pakistan trade volume may reach $200 million

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his state visit to Pakistan. The talks were held in both narrow and expanded formats, the presidential press service reported.

The two sides discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation — from politics and the economy to infrastructure, energy, transport and logistics projects. Special attention was paid to cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed the Kyrgyz leader and emphasized the historical significance of the visit, the first in the past 20 years. He noted that the meeting opens a new chapter in relations between the two countries and reflects their readiness to strengthen their strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister praised Kyrgyzstan’s economic achievements under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership and stated that, with effective implementation of joint initiatives, mutual trade could reach $200 million in the coming years.

Sadyr Japarov, in turn, described Pakistan as a brotherly nation and a reliable partner, bound to Kyrgyzstan by spiritual and historical-cultural ties. He expressed his intention to intensify political dialogue, increase delegation exchanges, and expand regional cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the development of transport infrastructure, including the implementation of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway project, which they believe will significantly enhance the region’s transit potential. The importance of expanding cooperation on the use of Pakistan’s seaports, Karachi and Gwadar, to facilitate Kyrgyzstan’s access to global markets was also highlighted.