17:31
USD 87.45
EUR 101.83
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyzstan–Pakistan trade volume may reach $200 million

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his state visit to Pakistan. The talks were held in both narrow and expanded formats, the presidential press service reported.

The two sides discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation — from politics and the economy to infrastructure, energy, transport and logistics projects. Special attention was paid to cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed the Kyrgyz leader and emphasized the historical significance of the visit, the first in the past 20 years. He noted that the meeting opens a new chapter in relations between the two countries and reflects their readiness to strengthen their strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister praised Kyrgyzstan’s economic achievements under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership and stated that, with effective implementation of joint initiatives, mutual trade could reach $200 million in the coming years.

Sadyr Japarov, in turn, described Pakistan as a brotherly nation and a reliable partner, bound to Kyrgyzstan by spiritual and historical-cultural ties. He expressed his intention to intensify political dialogue, increase delegation exchanges, and expand regional cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the development of transport infrastructure, including the implementation of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway project, which they believe will significantly enhance the region’s transit potential. The importance of expanding cooperation on the use of Pakistan’s seaports, Karachi and Gwadar, to facilitate Kyrgyzstan’s access to global markets was also highlighted.
link: https://24.kg/english/353459/
views: 25
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister of Pakistan begin official talks
Kyrgyzstan and Korea intend to increase trade turnover by 30 percent
Sadyr Japarov reviews Pakistan’s latest military and aviation technologies
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Pakistan
Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Pakistan on December 3-4
Challenges and adjustments shape the future of CPEC 2.0
Trade turnover of up to $2 billion — goal of Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan cooperation
Central Asia aims to increase mutual trade to $20 billion
Kyrgyzstan leads CIS in retail trade growth
Sadyr Japarov meets with Pakistani Ambassador Altamash Wazir Khan
Popular
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
Early parliamentary elections begin in Kyrgyzstan Early parliamentary elections begin in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures
Top 10 parliamentary candidates who received the most votes in Kyrgyzstan Top 10 parliamentary candidates who received the most votes in Kyrgyzstan
4 December, Thursday
17:25
Kyrgyzstan–Pakistan trade volume may reach $200 million Kyrgyzstan–Pakistan trade volume may reach $200 million
15:55
Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister of Pakistan begin official talks
15:46
Photo exhibition Valley of Winds to open in Bishkek
15:39
Kyrgyzstan and Korea intend to increase trade turnover by 30 percent
15:28
More than 14,000 dogs shot in Bishkek in first 10 months of 2025