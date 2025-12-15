Use of fireworks declines in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstanis have begun using pyrotechnic products less frequently. Nursultan Tashibek uulu, head of the Air Protection Department at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, more than 1,000 tons of pyrotechnic products were imported into the republic in 2023, while in 2024 the figure dropped to just 269 tons.

«This is several times less, which means people are aware of the harm caused by pyrotechnic products and are buying and using them less. Of course, we cannot impose a total ban — these are citizens’ rights. Much depends on environmental awareness,» Nursultan Tashibek uulu said.

He recalled that the Ministry of Natural Resources had sent an initiative letter to the Presidential Administration calling for the abandonment of New Year fireworks. The administration recommended that the president’s plenipotentiary representatives in the regions, City Halls, state bodies, enterprises, and institutions refrain from using fireworks.

«Government agencies are following our recommendations. In Osh, for example, fireworks have already been abandoned. During the winter heating season, air pollution levels are already high, and fireworks only worsen the situation. They pollute not only the air but the entire ecosystem — soil and water as well,» he added.