15:49
USD 87.45
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.10
English

Use of fireworks declines in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstanis have begun using pyrotechnic products less frequently. Nursultan Tashibek uulu, head of the Air Protection Department at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, more than 1,000 tons of pyrotechnic products were imported into the republic in 2023, while in 2024 the figure dropped to just 269 tons.

«This is several times less, which means people are aware of the harm caused by pyrotechnic products and are buying and using them less. Of course, we cannot impose a total ban — these are citizens’ rights. Much depends on environmental awareness,» Nursultan Tashibek uulu said.

He recalled that the Ministry of Natural Resources had sent an initiative letter to the Presidential Administration calling for the abandonment of New Year fireworks. The administration recommended that the president’s plenipotentiary representatives in the regions, City Halls, state bodies, enterprises, and institutions refrain from using fireworks.

«Government agencies are following our recommendations. In Osh, for example, fireworks have already been abandoned. During the winter heating season, air pollution levels are already high, and fireworks only worsen the situation. They pollute not only the air but the entire ecosystem — soil and water as well,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/354634/
views: 138
Print
Related
Natural Resources Ministry of Kyrgyzstan urges to forego New Year fireworks
Kyrgyzstan strengthens control over illegal sale and use of pyrotechnic products
Pyrotechnicians from Kyrgyzstan participate in fireworks festival in Moscow
New Year fireworks cancelled in Bishkek
Sale of fireworks banned in Jalal-Abad city
Bishkek City Hall to spend 683,651 soms on New Year’s fireworks
Bishkek mayor's office to spend 1.2 million soms on fireworks
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
15 December, Monday
15:46
Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve teaching quality in KR Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve...
15:33
Ministry of Internal Affairs: Suspect detained for inciting mass riots
15:26
Math teacher in Bishkek school diagnosed with tuberculosis
15:10
EAEU customs authorities aim to reduce border checks to 10 minutes
15:04
Only about 9,000 people officially employed in Kyrgyzstan's garment industry