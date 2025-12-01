17:30
Kyrgyzstan strengthens control over illegal sale and use of pyrotechnic products

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic is conducting preventative measures aimed at strengthening control over the illegal sale and use of pyrotechnic products. The ministry’s press service reported.

The goal of these measures is to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent possible fires, injuries, and other dangerous situations that may arise from the use of low-quality or illegally traded pyrotechnic products.

«Officers from local police departments are conducting raids in markets, retail outlets, and public places to detect and prevent the illegal sale of pyrotechnics,» the statement reads.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that the illegal sale and use of pyrotechnic products entails liability in accordance with the current legislation of Kyrgyzstan.
