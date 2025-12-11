14:23
Natural Resources Ministry of Kyrgyzstan urges to forego New Year fireworks

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic calls on government agencies and local authorities to refrain from holding New Year fireworks.

This decision is based on the negative impact of pyrotechnics on the air quality, especially in winter, when temperature inversions sharply increase pollutant concentrations. Furthermore, pyrotechnics generate significant amounts of solid waste and increase the risk of fires.

The ministry notes that modern, environmentally friendly alternatives—light installations, LED illuminations, and drone shows—allow for maintaining a festive atmosphere without harming the environment.

In this context, the ministry urges authorized government bodies, city administrations, and local authorities to ensure that New Year fireworks displays are cancelled during the current holiday season.
