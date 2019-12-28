16:33
Bishkek City Hall to spend 683,651 soms on New Year’s fireworks

Bishkek City Hall will spend 683,651 soms on New Year’s fireworks show. The state procurement portal says.

Initially, the Department of Culture of the capital’s municipality budgeted 800,000 soms for the purchase of fireworks services.

Two applications have been submitted for participation in the competition. Evgeny Krasny estimated his services at 794,200 soms, Avantis Group LLC — at 683,651 soms.

Duration of the fireworks should be at least 5 minutes, the height of volleys — from 30 to 130 meters.
