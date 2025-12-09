Charm of Winter exhibition to open in Bishkek

A thematic exhibition Charm of Winter is opening at Gallery M ahead of the New Year, showcasing works by prominent Kyrgyz artists, the gallery reported.

The exhibition offers a diverse perspective on the winter landscape — from the quiet poetry of snow-covered mountains to emotional, almost intimate scenes of winter nature.

The exhibition will feature works by artists who each interpret the beauty and atmosphere of the winter season in their own unique way.

Participants:

Narynkul Turpanov, Talant Ogobaev, Sabidzhan Babadzhanov, Momunbek Astar, Taalaibek Usubaliev, Zhyldyz Asangali, Dias Ustemirov, Sarkyn Sooronbaev, Abdysadyr Turusbekov, Suyutbek Torobekov, Khalida Shimova, Natalia Kopelovich, Ormonali Idirisov, Nyurguyana Innokentieva, Maksat Monoldorov, Dinara Israilova, Talgat Bokoev, Azamat Turdiev, Olga Sergeeva, Zhanybek Suyunbekov, Sanzhar Kongurbaev, and other renowned Kyrgyz artists.

«The exhibition allows the viewer to feel the breath of winter—transparent, bright, quiet, and inspiring. This exhibition is about mood, subtle sensations, and the beauty that nature bestows during the most magical season of the year,» the gallery noted.

The exhibition will be on view until January 5, 2026.