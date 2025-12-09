10:35
USD 87.45
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.14
English

Charm of Winter exhibition to open in Bishkek

A thematic exhibition Charm of Winter is opening at Gallery M ahead of the New Year, showcasing works by prominent Kyrgyz artists, the gallery reported.

The exhibition offers a diverse perspective on the winter landscape — from the quiet poetry of snow-covered mountains to emotional, almost intimate scenes of winter nature.

The exhibition will feature works by artists who each interpret the beauty and atmosphere of the winter season in their own unique way.

Participants:

Narynkul Turpanov, Talant Ogobaev, Sabidzhan Babadzhanov, Momunbek Astar, Taalaibek Usubaliev, Zhyldyz Asangali, Dias Ustemirov, Sarkyn Sooronbaev, Abdysadyr Turusbekov, Suyutbek Torobekov, Khalida Shimova, Natalia Kopelovich, Ormonali Idirisov, Nyurguyana Innokentieva, Maksat Monoldorov, Dinara Israilova, Talgat Bokoev, Azamat Turdiev, Olga Sergeeva, Zhanybek Suyunbekov, Sanzhar Kongurbaev, and other renowned Kyrgyz artists.

«The exhibition allows the viewer to feel the breath of winter—transparent, bright, quiet, and inspiring. This exhibition is about mood, subtle sensations, and the beauty that nature bestows during the most magical season of the year,» the gallery noted.

The exhibition will be on view until January 5, 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/353886/
views: 122
Print
Related
Photo exhibition Valley of Winds to open in Bishkek
Photographers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan present works in Paris
Exhibition “Katun Zapovednaya” opened in Naryn
Kyrgyzstan participates in TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2025 Exhibition
Kyrgyzstan EXPO 2025 to be held in Bishkek
AgroTechExpo 2025 and agricultural fair opened in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
Agro-industrial exhibition and food fair to be held in Bishkek
Minsk to host Innoprom exhibition with participation of EAEU Heads of Government
Kyrgyzstan showcases products of domestic garment manufacturers in Paris
Popular
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
9 December, Tuesday
10:22
National Bank conducts 7th foreign exchange intervention this year National Bank conducts 7th foreign exchange interventio...
10:14
Fire breaks out in building at Erkindik Boulevard—Sagymbai Manaschi in Bishkek
10:08
Kyrgyzstan asks Lithuania to inform about restrictions for freight carriers
10:02
Two earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan — Institute of Seismology
09:53
CEC determines who will become deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan