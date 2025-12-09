Sadyr Japarov visits NTRK building after major renovation

On December 8, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation (NTRK) building after a major renovation. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state was shown the NTRK administrative building on Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard, the adjacent broadcasting studio complex, and technical facilities built over the years.

Sadyr Japarov ordered the allocation of 307 million soms for a major renovation of the NTRK infrastructure in 2023.

The facade of the radio center, editorial building, art studios, administrative block, and broadcasting studio complex have been completely renovated.

Significant changes have also been made to the interior functional spaces: the cafeteria has been expanded, and the old cinema, which had not been used for over ten years, has been converted into a modern, multifunctional conference room. A VIP room for receiving distinguished guests has also been renovated. The head of state toured NTRK’s updated infrastructure, inspecting the offices, live broadcast and recording studios, and the classical music recording hall, where he listened to a performance by the A. Dzhumakhmatov State Academic Symphony Orchestra.

NTRK General Director Ulan Satiev stated that the studio currently requires modernization and improved acoustics. In addition, renovations to the television and radio corporation’s offices must be completed.

Sadyr Japarov instructed to find the necessary funds to complete the NTRK reconstruction, emphasizing the importance of acquiring equipment for the technical modernization of television and radio within one year, rather than the previously planned four years. He noted that if the funds are spent over a prolonged period, some of the equipment may become obsolete, reducing the effectiveness of the modernization.

Finally, the head of state spoke with the creative team and congratulated them on their professional holiday—Radio and Television Workers’ Day.