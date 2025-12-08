Direct flight connects Bishkek and Delhi

The opening ceremony of a new direct scheduled flight from Delhi to Bishkek, operated by Tez Jet (Kyrgyzstan), took place at Indira Gandhi International Airport (New Delhi, India). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan announced.

According to the ministry, "the launch of this flight marks an important step in strengthening transport links between Kyrgyzstan and India, facilitating business and tourist travel, and developing bilateral cooperation."

The flights will be operated once a week, on Sundays.