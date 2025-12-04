Companies from Russia’s Tomsk Oblast seek cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Enterprises from Russia’s Tomsk Oblast are seeking to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan. According to the regional administration, the planned events will take place in Bishkek and in Issyk-Kul region, which previously signed a cooperation agreement with Tomsk Oblast.

The delegation includes government officials, representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tomsk Oblast, and companies working in agriculture, water purification and treatment, metal structures and metal products manufacturing, as well as in the mechanical engineering and medical sectors. Participating companies include Ilma, Akvelit, Watercom, Lukvis, TPK Sava, Sibzerno, Organikagro, and the agricultural cooperative Siniy Sad.

«The visit program includes meetings with the leadership of Issyk-Kul region, with the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, as well as with agricultural associations and research institutes. In addition, individual meetings and site visits tailored to the companies’ areas of activity will be organized,» the administration noted.