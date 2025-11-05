12:42
Heavy snowfall causes massive traffic jams on Too-Ashuu pass

Heavy snowfall has caused major traffic congestion on Too-Ashuu mountain pass. Traffic movement on both ascents and descents has become difficult and, in some sections, completely paralyzed.

According to drivers, vehicles are skidding on icy sections, and many cars are unable to climb uphill. Conflicts have been reported on the highway as some drivers attempt to bypass the jam by driving into the oncoming lane, creating dangerous situations.

Police and traffic patrol officers are currently regulating movement and are temporarily stopping vehicles with summer tires from passing through.

Eyewitnesses report that the situation is particularly severe on the southern slope of the pass, where snow buildup and ice have made driving conditions extremely hazardous.

Road maintenance services are urging drivers to avoid traveling through Too-Ashuu until weather conditions improve and the road is safe for passage.
