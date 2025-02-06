SCNS detains Facebook user for calls for mass riots

A Facebook user who posted calls for mass riots has been detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The user of the account Ali Osman was detained as part of operational and investigative measures within in a criminal case initiated under Articles 278 «Mass riots» and 330 «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hostility (discord)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As noted, citizen K.A.A., 47, regularly published calls for mass riots and active disobedience to the legal demands of government officials.

In order to avoid responsibility for his actions, the user resorted to privacy settings and used fake accounts.

It was established that the detainee is an active member of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The relevant investigative and procedural actions are being carried out to identify other persons involved. K.A.A. was placed in the pretrial detention center of the SCNS.

The State Committee warns of criminal liability for actions aimed at inciting racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hatred (discord), as well as for organizing and participating in mass riots. The legislation provides for criminal liability for this — up to ten years in prison.