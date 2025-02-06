18:33
USD 87.45
EUR 90.64
RUB 0.90
English

SCNS detains Facebook user for calls for mass riots

A Facebook user who posted calls for mass riots has been detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The user of the account Ali Osman was detained as part of operational and investigative measures within in a criminal case initiated under Articles 278 «Mass riots» and 330 «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hostility (discord)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As noted, citizen K.A.A., 47, regularly published calls for mass riots and active disobedience to the legal demands of government officials.

In order to avoid responsibility for his actions, the user resorted to privacy settings and used fake accounts.

It was established that the detainee is an active member of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The relevant investigative and procedural actions are being carried out to identify other persons involved. K.A.A. was placed in the pretrial detention center of the SCNS.

The State Committee warns of criminal liability for actions aimed at inciting racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hatred (discord), as well as for organizing and participating in mass riots. The legislation provides for criminal liability for this — up to ten years in prison.
link: https://24.kg/english/319166/
views: 123
Print
Related
Foreigners detained for blackmailing traffic police officers
Land mafia members detained in Moskovsky district
Former MP and land mafia organizer detained in Uzgen
Security services detain doctor at Oncology Center in Bishkek for extortion
Kazakhstani wanted by Interpol detained in Bishkek
Case against Samat Matsakov: City Court rejects lawyers' motions
Another blogger detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion
Man detained for sponsoring organized crime group and rape
Ex-head of Kyrgyzindustriya and his deputy remanded in custody until March 24
Suspect in attempted murder detained in Chui region
Popular
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
6 February, Thursday
17:51
SCNS detains Facebook user for calls for mass riots SCNS detains Facebook user for calls for mass riots
16:33
British company to build flexible concrete fabric plant in Kyrgyzstan
16:16
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
16:02
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
15:42
Keremet Bank ceases participation in Elcard ATM partner network