10:44
Earthquake hits Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake measuring magnitude 3.5 hit Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan last night. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, the tremors were recorded at 7:12 p.m. on November 23.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, 4 kilometers south of the village of Sary-Telegei, 7 kilometers southeast of the village of Toktoyan, and 40 kilometers northeast of Karakol.

The tremors in the villages of Sary-Telegei, Toktoyan, Ak-Chyi, and Ken-Suu measured magnitude 3.0.
24 November, Monday
