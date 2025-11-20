Violations detected at fish farms in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan

The Regional Office of the Land and Water Supervision Service for Talas region, together with employees of Bakai-Ata and Talas district prosecutor’s offices, conducted a monitoring of fish farms. The inspection revealed that fish are primarily being raised in drainage water. The Ministry of Agriculture’s press service reported.

According to it, despite the fact that drainage water does not freeze in winter and creates favorable conditions for fish farming, legislation prohibits the construction of fish farms in such systems.

According to the Water Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, water resources, as well as the lands on which drainage and irrigation systems are located, are the exclusive property of the state. Since aiyl okmotu (village administrations) do not have the authority to provide drainage networks for use, the contracts concluded with them were declared invalid.

The monitoring also revealed facts of topsoil removal on certain pasture plots leased without transformation. The tenants were issued warnings for the violations.

Earlier, the Regional Office of the Land and Water Supervision Service for Talas region calculated damages at over 122,000 soms, and the materials were sent to Bakai-Ata district prosecutor’s office. Legal measures continue to be taken against six fishing entities.