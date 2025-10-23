Fish processing plant to be built in Jalal-Abad region

An $11.8 million investment project to create an industrial fish farming cluster has been launched at Salikh & Co. fish farm in Jalal-Abad region.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, the project includes the construction of a fish farm for growing fish in cages on Kurpsai reservoir, a sturgeon farm in the village of Kumush-Aziz, and a fish processing plant with blast freezing lines. Once completed, the project is expected to annually raise 5,000 tons of trout and 270 tons of sturgeon, as well as produce edible caviar.

The project will mark the beginning of a new industry for Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions, creating conditions for the implementation of modern aquaculture technologies and digital monitoring. More than 40 jobs will be created upon launch.