Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with SCO countries increases 3.5-fold over 4 years

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev participated in the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in an expanded format. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev focused on the events planned during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the SCO. He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan will continue to strengthen the organization’s international authority and promote its role as an important component of the international economic order.

The head of the Cabinet outlined a number of key areas of cooperation:

Facilitating trade procedures. Kyrgyzstan’s active position in promoting the digitalization of customs operations was emphasized. The Smart Customs system has been implemented, reducing the time for releasing goods from five to one hour.

Transport connectivity. Important large-scale projects being implemented in the country in the field of transport infrastructure were noted, including the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the new international Barskoon-Bedel-Aksu road, as well as the development of air connectivity between the SCO countries and Southeast Asia, and the launch of a second air corridor between Kyrgyzstan and China.

Investments and finance. Importance of transitioning to a more active use of national currencies in payments was emphasized. In this regard, the urgent need to establish an SCO Development Bank was highlighted.

Digitalization. It was noted that today the SCO is in line with the spirit of the digital age, serving as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and best practices in cybersecurity, e-governance, and digital literacy. It was proposed to consider the SCO initiative to develop data centers and create regional high-performance computing facilities in Kyrgyzstan.

Outlining the current results of cooperation, Adylbek Kasymaliev cited statistical data. According to him, trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the SCO countries is showing steady positive dynamics.

«Between 2020 and 2024, Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover with SCO countries increased 3.5-fold. The organization’s countries account for 75 percent of our republic’s total trade turnover for the first eight months. In the first nine months of 2025, approximately 8 million citizens of SCO countries visited Kyrgyzstan,» the Cabinet Chairman added.
