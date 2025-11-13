11:25
USD 87.45
EUR 101.24
RUB 1.08
English

Eurasian Economic Commission Spartakiad: Kyrgyzstani among the best

The winners of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Spartakiad were awarded at the Commission’s headquarters. Chairman of the EEC Board Bakytzhan Sagintayev congratulated the champions and presented them with gold medals.

More than 300 employees and officials of the EEC — representing the five member states of the Eurasian Economic Union — took part in the competitions. A total of 106 participants aged between 20 and 60 won gold medals.

The program included 26 disciplines, among them mini-football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, cross-country running, tug-of-war, chess, checkers, push-ups, pull-ups, arm wrestling, kettlebell lifting, and others.

EEC Minister in charge of Energy and Infrastructure Arzybek Kozhoshev won two gold medals — in the 100-meter sprint and as part of his block’s mini-football team — as well as a bronze medal for third place in pull-ups.

EEC Minister in charge of Economy and Financial Policy Bakhyt Sultanov won gold in billiards and bronze in mini-football. Andrey Slepnev, EEC Minister in charge of Trade, took first place in pull-ups. Ruslan Davydov, EEC Minister in charge of Customs Cooperation, won silver in the 3-kilometer cross-country run. Maksim Yermolovich, EEC Minister in charge of Competition and Antimonopoly Regulation, took third place in tennis.

In the overall team standings, the Energy and Infrastructure block emerged as the absolute winner, claiming 44 medals, including 20 golds. Bakytzhan Sagintayev presented EEC Minister Arzybek Kozhoshev with the winner’s cup.
link: https://24.kg/english/350735/
views: 134
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in EAEU in construction work growth
Kyrgyzstan takes second place at Asian Tug of War Championship
Kamchybek Tashiev opens new Munduz Ata freestyle wrestling hall in Naryn
Mutual trade within EAEU grows by 9.1 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
President opens Bulak sports and fitness complex in Osh city
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to join exchange of transport control data
EEC temporarily lifts import duties on gasoline and diesel fuel
Kyrgyzstan’s Go team wins eight medals at tournament in Almaty
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Minsk: Number of documents signed
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages
Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights
State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31 State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31
Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion
13 November, Thursday
11:11
Kyrgyzstan fully self-sufficient in beef and mutton Kyrgyzstan fully self-sufficient in beef and mutton
11:05
Kyrgyzstanis urged to get vaccinated against hepatitis B
10:59
Foreigner detained with large batch of drugs in Chui region
10:52
Canada imposes sanctions on Kyrgyz bank
10:28
CEC accredits 170 international observers for parliamentary elections