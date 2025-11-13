Eurasian Economic Commission Spartakiad: Kyrgyzstani among the best

The winners of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Spartakiad were awarded at the Commission’s headquarters. Chairman of the EEC Board Bakytzhan Sagintayev congratulated the champions and presented them with gold medals.

More than 300 employees and officials of the EEC — representing the five member states of the Eurasian Economic Union — took part in the competitions. A total of 106 participants aged between 20 and 60 won gold medals.

The program included 26 disciplines, among them mini-football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, cross-country running, tug-of-war, chess, checkers, push-ups, pull-ups, arm wrestling, kettlebell lifting, and others.

EEC Minister in charge of Energy and Infrastructure Arzybek Kozhoshev won two gold medals — in the 100-meter sprint and as part of his block’s mini-football team — as well as a bronze medal for third place in pull-ups.

EEC Minister in charge of Economy and Financial Policy Bakhyt Sultanov won gold in billiards and bronze in mini-football. Andrey Slepnev, EEC Minister in charge of Trade, took first place in pull-ups. Ruslan Davydov, EEC Minister in charge of Customs Cooperation, won silver in the 3-kilometer cross-country run. Maksim Yermolovich, EEC Minister in charge of Competition and Antimonopoly Regulation, took third place in tennis.

In the overall team standings, the Energy and Infrastructure block emerged as the absolute winner, claiming 44 medals, including 20 golds. Bakytzhan Sagintayev presented EEC Minister Arzybek Kozhoshev with the winner’s cup.