Electronic queue system introduced at sugar beet collection points

An electronic queue system has been launched at sugar beet collection points. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that farmers can now choose a convenient day and time in advance to hand in their harvest without queues or waiting. The new system significantly simplifies the process and saves farmers time and money. Sugar prices will remain stable; no shortages are expected on the market.

The ministry also reported that the harvesting is 60-70 percent complete nationwide.