New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan

A new player will appear on the country’s financial market: Bereket Bank CJSC.

The decision to issue permission to establish the financial institution was made by the regulator’s board on October 10, 2025. According to data from the Ministry of Justice, the bank was registered on October 20 as a closed joint-stock company without foreign participation.

According to information posted in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, the director of Bereket Bank is Zharkynbek Sagyndykov, the former Chairman of the Board of Bai-Tushum Bank.

According to information published by several media outlets citing the Ministry of Justice, the founders of the financial institution are Nurdoolot Nurgozhoev, the youngest son of President Sadyr Japarov, and Marat Sultanov, the former speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The bank is currently undergoing the organizational procedures necessary to obtain a banking license and begin operations. The creation of the new bank comes amid a growing number of new banking institutions: the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic previously approved the founding documents for Alma Finance Bank, Muras Bank, Asman Bank, and Kylym Bank in 2025.