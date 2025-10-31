President recognizes Eldik Bank as guardian of Kyrgyzstan’s savings traditions

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree officially recognizing Eldik Bank OJSC as the successor and custodian of the savings (amanat) tradition, which originated in Kyrgyzstan in 1925.

The document notes that the decision aims to preserve the country’s historical heritage and promote a culture of thrift and financial responsibility among citizens.

Under the decree, Eldik Bank will carry out a range of financial literacy activities timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the savings tradition in Kyrgyzstan, which will be celebrated in 2025.