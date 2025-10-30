19:37
Adylbek Kasymaliev presents Nikita Mikhalkov with Dostuk Order

As part of the Days of Russian Culture in Bishkek, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a working meeting with Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

During the event, Kasymaliev presented the state award of Kyrgyzstan — Dostuk (Friendship) Order — to renowned Russian film director Nikita Mikhalkov.

Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated the director on his 80th birthday and noted his enormous contribution to the development of world cinema. The Cabinet Chairman emphasized that the Days of Russian Culture in the Kyrgyz Republic contribute to strengthening the historical and cultural ties between the two peoples.

He wished Nikita Mikhalkov good health, boundless energy, and continued creative success for the benefit of cultural development and the strengthening of fraternal relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
