Kyrgyzstan launches digital education platform for teachers

The Republican Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Pedagogical Workers announced the launch of a new digital platform, Ustat, designed for distance learning of teachers and methodologists. The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the platform was developed by the Kyrgyz IT company Ulut Soft.kg and is part of the state policy on digital transformation of education.

The Ustat portal was created to enable teachers to undergo professional development in a convenient online format.

The platform includes:

  • online courses and video lectures on current curricula;
  • practical assignments and testing;
  • automatic generation of electronic certificates;
  • a personal account and learning progress system;
  • notifications about new courses;
  • access to educational materials and methodological recommendations.

To date, more than 9,000 teachers have registered on the platform and have already begun training and are receiving new electronic certificates.

A total of approximately 94,000 teachers work in schools of Kyrgyzstan.
