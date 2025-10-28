Illegal psychotropic drug distribution channel uncovered in Bishkek

The State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Investigative Department of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district and the Department of Medicines under the Ministry of Health, dismantled an illegal channel for distribution of psychotropic and potent medicines in Bishkek.

According to the ministry’s press service, as part of a criminal case, investigators carried out a series of operational and investigative measures targeting a pharmacist from Mir i Nur pharmacy chain, identified as Z.

The investigation established that K.Z.N., 46, had been smuggling and selling psychotropic substances in Bishkek for a long time.

On October 8, during a controlled purchase operation involving marked banknotes, the suspect was caught red-handed when selling the substances in large quantities.

A search of her premises uncovered a psychotropic substance, vials of a potent drug, and unlicensed smuggled medicines.

The Department of Medicines imposed an administrative fine on the woman. By decision of the Sverdlovsky District Court, she was placed in detention facility No. 21 for two months.