Latvian specialist appointed technical director of Kyrgyz Football Union

Latvian specialist Dainis Kazakevics has been appointed technical director of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU). The KFU reported.

Dainis Kazakevics is a UEFA Pro license holder and a foreign specialist with almost 30 years of experience in coaching and management. He previously headed the Latvian national team and served as technical director of the Latvian Football Federation for seven years, where he carried out large-scale reforms in the field of youth football, the development of academies, and the training of coaches.

The Latvian specialist has already been introduced to the KFU team.

«For the first time in history, an international specialist has been appointed to this position. This is evidence of our strategic approach to the systematic and qualitative development of football in the country,» KFU Secretary General Mederbek Sydykov said.

According to him, the goal of this appointment is to create an effective and sustainable system for the development of football in the country, from the grassroots level to the national team.
