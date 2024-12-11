14:59
Kyrgyz Football Union awards best athletes of 2024

The Kyrgyz Football Union presented awards to the best athletes of 2024. The award ceremony of KFU Football Awards took place in the evening of December 10 in Bishkek.

The best athletes were awarded in 12 nominations.

Kojo Joel and Aizhan Boronbekova were named the best football players of 2024.

According to the KFU, Kojo Joel and Islom Akhmedov received a cash reward of 500,000 soms each.

List of KFU Football Awards winners:

  • Best football player — Kojo Joel;
  • Best female football player — Aizhan Boronbekova;
  • Best young football player — Ermek Kenzhebaev;
  • Best futsal player — Kairat Kubanychov;
  • Best football coach — Islom Akhmedov;
  • Best women’s football coach — Gulbara Umatalieva;
  • Best futsal coach — Mirlanbek Abdykadyrov;
  • Best football referee — Veronika Bernatskaya;
  • Best futsal referee — Talantbek Raimberdiev;
  • Best football club — Abdysh-Ata;
  • Best regional organization — Football Association of Jalal-Abad region;
  • Best sports organization — Barcelona Football Academy.
