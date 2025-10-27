Where will tram lines be built in Bishkek?

According to the new General Plan of Bishkek for 2025–2050, it is planned to construct 45.1 kilometers of tram lines along with a tram depot.
The document outlines two main routes for passenger service:
- South—Center direction
- Southwest—Southeast direction — both connected to the planned new bus station.
The first metrobus lines will be limited by Akhunbaev Street, 7 April Street, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, and Sadyrbaev Street.
Tram lines are expected to run along Abdrakhmanov, Gorky, Kievskaya, Masaliev, and Asanaliev Streets, as well as several adjoining segments.