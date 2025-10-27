Where will tram lines be built in Bishkek?

According to the new General Plan of Bishkek for 2025–2050, it is planned to construct 45.1 kilometers of tram lines along with a tram depot.

The document outlines two main routes for passenger service:

South—Center direction

Southwest—Southeast direction — both connected to the planned new bus station.

Additionally, the plan includes creating a metrobus system totaling 93.4 kilometers, running along North—South and North—Center routes, linked to key external transport hubs such as bus stations and Manas International Airport.

The first metrobus lines will be limited by Akhunbaev Street, 7 April Street, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, and Sadyrbaev Street.

Tram lines are expected to run along Abdrakhmanov, Gorky, Kievskaya, Masaliev, and Asanaliev Streets, as well as several adjoining segments.