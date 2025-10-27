Up to 15,000 tons of chicken meat to be produced annually in Kemin

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev took part in the opening ceremony of a modern poultry complex operated by Agro Kush LLC in Kemin, Chui region. The complex specializes in broiler farming and chicken meat production. During the event, he also laid a time capsule, the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to the ministry, Agro Kush operates a full production cycle, including incubation, feed manufacturing, broiler farming, poultry slaughtering, meat processing, and distribution of finished products.

The enterprise employs more than 600 people, most of whom are residents of nearby communities.

The establishment of Kemin production complex represents a major investment project aimed at expanding the company’s existing capacities. It includes the construction of a new hatchery, poultry growing facilities, a feed mill, and a warehouse for finished products in Kemin district.

Once operational, the total production capacity of Agro Kush will increase by 29 percent, reaching around 15,000 tons of chicken meat per year — equivalent to more than 10 million broilers.

Feed production volumes are expected to rise from 28,000 to 115,000 tons per year.

The Agro Kush project establishes a fully integrated production chain «from field to finished product,» strengthening vertical integration in the poultry sector and contributing significantly to the sustainable development of Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural industry.