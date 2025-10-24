Fatal fall from amusement ride in Osh: Police detain operator

A man working on one of the amusement rides in Navoi Park, where a girl fell to her death on September 21, has been detained in Osh city.

According to the Main Department of Internal Affairs, a criminal case has been opened against the man, 30, resident of Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region, under Article 297 (Creating a danger to consumers with causing harm through negligent action) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He has been detained.

In September, the ambulance service in the southern capital received a call about a girl who fell from an amusement ride and died on the way to the hospital. The victim was a resident of Kara-Suu district, 18.

Earlier, a girl fell from an amusement ride in Panfilov Park of Bishkek and was hospitalized. The incident occurred on March 31, 2025. According to eyewitnesses, while one of the rides was moving, the seat belt on a chair came off, causing the girl to fall.