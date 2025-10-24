Equal conditions: Members of Zhogorku Kenesh no longer receive salaries

Consultants and assistants to the members of the seventh convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan have left their positions en masse. According to the parliament’s press service, the decision to release them from their duties was made in connection with the upcoming early parliamentary elections.

The measure aims to ensure equal conditions for all candidates and prevent any possible use of administrative resources during the election campaign.

Salary payments to current members of Parliament have also been suspended, although their powers remain in effect. Their mandates will officially end once the members of the eighth convocation are sworn in and begin performing their parliamentary duties.

The press service added that this decision is intended to guarantee transparency and equal opportunities for all participants in the electoral process.

The Zhogorku Kenesh office continues to operate as usual.