Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade of France visits Kyrgyzstan

A delegation from France headed by Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade Laurent Saint-Martin paid a working visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Representatives of a number of leading French companies held talks with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, ministers and mayor of the capital.

The first to meet with the delegation of the French Business Council MEDEF was the Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov. According to the press service of the ministry, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral economic cooperation and investment projects in various sectors of the economy. It is noted that special attention was paid to the potential of the mining industry and infrastructure projects.

Then, the guests from France met with the Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev. During the meeting, the issue of exchanging high- and highest-level visits was discussed. Potential areas for expanding partnership in the fields of energy, transport and logistics, mining, as well as sustainable and eco-tourism were also identified.

The French delegation also visited the Bishkek City Hall, where they met with the mayor, Aibek Dzhunushaliev. The parties discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the field of modernization of urban infrastructure, including transport, energy and water supply systems.

A business dialogue was held in the Cabinet of Ministers with the delegation from France, with the participation of First Deputy Chairman Daniyar Amangeldiev, who expressed hope that the meetings held with government agencies and Kyrgyz companies were productive and would contribute to strengthening bilateral ties.

«Currently, Kyrgyzstan is actively working to create favorable conditions for attracting investment and improving the business climate. The country has carried out significant reforms in the field of tax legislation, as a result of which a simplified taxation system has been introduced, promoting the development of small and medium-sized businesses. The republic is interested in attracting European investment and modern technologies, which is confirmed by the growing interest of European companies in the Kyrgyz market,» he emphasized.

Prospects for cooperation in areas such as transport and logistics infrastructure, energy, pharmaceuticals and tourism were also discussed with representatives of French enterprises.

Finance Minister Almaz Baketaev also held talks with the delegation from France. It is noted that special attention was paid to priority areas for investment: renewable energy, transport and logistics, digital economy, sustainable tourism and agro-industry.

Government agencies did not report the signing of any agreements following the talks.

In addition to meetings with officials, Laurent Saint-Martin took part in the opening of the Campus France Center at the French Alliance in Bishkek (Kasymaly Bayalinov Republican Library for Children and Youth).

According to the Alliance, this center will provide information support to students entering universities in France. It will provide support at all stages of admission, inform about educational opportunities and assist in the professional integration of graduates.

Following the grand opening of the Campus France Center, the French Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nicolas Faye and the First Deputy Minister of Education Mukhtarbek Baimurzaev signed an agreement to extend the French language certification. It allows school No. 26 to issue its students French language certificates (DELF scolaire).