17:12
USD 87.45
EUR 101.43
RUB 1.07
English

PPP project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 434 billion soms

The 4th International Conference on Public-Private Partnerships was held in Bishkek, attended by First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev.

He noted that updated laws «On Investments» and «On Public-Private Partnerships» came into force in 2025, ensuring transparency and equal guarantees for investors.

According to Amangeldiev, the PPP center’s portfolio comprises more than 90 projects with a total value of over 434 billion soms. Over the course of the year, more than 10 agreements were signed, attracting investments totaling over $3 billion.

The official emphasized that domestic financial institutions have joined the projects and called on the regions to more actively initiate new ones.

«Partnership between the government, business, and international institutions will become the engine of the country’s sustainable development,» he stated.
link: https://24.kg/english/348262/
views: 144
Print
Related
Makmal-Karakol railway project: $3 billion to be invested
PPP center and SBS Holding to produce parts for “smart” houses in Kyrgyzstan
Largest PPP medical facility in Central Asia to be built in Kazakhstan
Investment Agency proposes to improve implementation of PPP projects
More than 70 PPP projects worth $1 billion registered in Kyrgyzstan for 6 months
Uzgen bypass road - good example of PPP in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan moves up from 68th to 22nd place in world PPP ranking
Nurbek Anarbekin appointed head of Public-Private Partnership Center
Officials propose to increase size of investments in small PPP projects
Kyrgyzstan joins Bureau of UN Economic Commission for Europe
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
23 October, Thursday
15:56
Kamchybek Tashiev: Every medical worker should have their own home Kamchybek Tashiev: Every medical worker should have the...
15:51
Residential house prices in Bishkek grow by 35 percent for year
15:44
Renovated bus station opened in Naryn after reconstruction
15:40
PPP project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 434 billion soms
15:29
Kamchybek Tashiev opens new Munduz Ata freestyle wrestling hall in Naryn