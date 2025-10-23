PPP project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 434 billion soms

The 4th International Conference on Public-Private Partnerships was held in Bishkek, attended by First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev.

He noted that updated laws «On Investments» and «On Public-Private Partnerships» came into force in 2025, ensuring transparency and equal guarantees for investors.

According to Amangeldiev, the PPP center’s portfolio comprises more than 90 projects with a total value of over 434 billion soms. Over the course of the year, more than 10 agreements were signed, attracting investments totaling over $3 billion.

The official emphasized that domestic financial institutions have joined the projects and called on the regions to more actively initiate new ones.

«Partnership between the government, business, and international institutions will become the engine of the country’s sustainable development,» he stated.