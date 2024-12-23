PPP center and SBS Holding to produce parts for “smart” houses in Kyrgyzstan

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Center and SBS Holding will produce parts for «smart» houses in Kyrgyzstan. The PPP Center reported.

Construction of the plant begins in partnership.

Karatai Dzhangeldiev, head of the department for attraction and preparation of projects, visited the enterprise of SBS Holding, where the parties discussed technical aspects of the project and adaptation of modern construction technologies to the conditions of Kyrgyzstan.

The goal of the project is to create energy efficient and environmentally friendly housing with minimal environmental impact. The technologies will significantly reduce the cost of construction and operation of buildings, as well as reduce CO₂ emissions.

«This project will be an important step in the development of the construction industry of the country, improving the quality and accessibility of housing for citizens, as well as contributing to sustainable development and modernization of infrastructure,» the PPP Center reported.